Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.24 on December 14th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.244 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.