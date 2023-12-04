Comparing Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) & U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 9.17% 21.03% 7.61% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Saipem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 0 3 0 0 2.00 Saipem 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Silica and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Saipem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Saipem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.57 $78.18 million $1.90 5.96 Saipem N/A N/A N/A $0.32 0.78

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem. Saipem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Saipem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building and construction products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, sports, recreation, and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. in July 2011. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.