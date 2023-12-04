Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. Goodbody began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.78) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.60) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.79) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140 ($27.03).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON CPG traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,047 ($25.86). 1,852,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,051.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,078.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,729.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42).

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.74), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,138,007.96). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

