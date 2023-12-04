CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,528.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,997,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,083. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.52 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

