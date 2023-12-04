Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSI opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

