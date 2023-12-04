Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 977,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in MasTec by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 226,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $64.36. 135,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

