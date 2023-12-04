Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 24,627 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $80.29. 77,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,705. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

