Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 302.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $112.48. 141,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,525. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

