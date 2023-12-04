Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $2.87 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $197,849,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.79. 47,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

