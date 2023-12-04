Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $3.11 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.57. 929,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

