Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 327,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,145. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

