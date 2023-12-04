Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $82.98. 35,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

