Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $400,702,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

