Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases 42,916 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. ArcBest makes up about 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $124.63. 66,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,518. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $124.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Report on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.