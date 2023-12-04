Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.65. 186,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

