Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 22,074 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $208.20. 737,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,933. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

