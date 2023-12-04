Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 2,721 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,220. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

