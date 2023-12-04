Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $5.92 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $529,103,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $69.75. 1,685,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

