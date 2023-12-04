Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 101,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,788. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.