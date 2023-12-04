Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.