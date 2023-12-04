Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $91.68 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

