Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Constellium Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Constellium
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Read Our Latest Report on CSTM
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.