Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

