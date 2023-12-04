Contrasting CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CXApp and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 118.10%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than CXApp.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CXApp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93% PLAYSTUDIOS -0.39% -1.22% -1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CXApp and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp -$2.45 million -9.29 $8.35 million N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.18 -$17.78 million ($0.02) -128.00

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

CXApp beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

