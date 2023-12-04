Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,162,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
