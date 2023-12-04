Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Cool has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cool to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Up 0.6 %

CLCO opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Cool has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cool during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cool by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.