Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) vs. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Head to Head Review

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.89 billion 2.10 $540.71 million $4.48 18.99

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Copperleaf Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.6% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copperleaf Technologies and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copperleaf Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $107.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Copperleaf Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.06% 17.77% 9.91%

Summary

Amdocs beats Copperleaf Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc. provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. Its software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis. The company also offers decision analytics consulting services. It serves electricity, natural gas, water, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

