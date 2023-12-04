Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

CORT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,079,482. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 296,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

