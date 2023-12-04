Cormark Lowers Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Price Target to C$0.65

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 202.33% from the company’s previous close.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

BTR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.22. 52,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

