Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Trading Up 31.3 %

Shares of CSFS stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 15.10 ($0.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,692,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.67 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.31. Cornerstone FS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Insider Transactions at Cornerstone FS

In other news, insider James Hickman acquired 74,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,704.37 ($12,257.64). Company insiders own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

