Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $35.83. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 48,655 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 148.56% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.