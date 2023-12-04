COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in November

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,879,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 19,208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,988.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $0.89 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

