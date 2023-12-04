Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 197,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of COSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 136,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,505. Cosmos Health has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Cosmos Health

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $158,805.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,576,565.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

