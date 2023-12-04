Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $619.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $596.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.95 and a 200 day moving average of $549.45. The company has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.