Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

