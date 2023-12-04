Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $475,923.50 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.

COUR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,104. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

