CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 13.8% in November

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CPSH remained flat at $2.42 during midday trading on Monday. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

