Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 11,920 Shares

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 6 shares of Crane NXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $312.00.

CXT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 398,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,941. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

