Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Analysis

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.85 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.26 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.01 -$12.45 million ($48.51) -0.01

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -23.98% -506.22% -3.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

