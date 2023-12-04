Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 260,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,023. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

