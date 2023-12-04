Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 310,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 256,567 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Specifically, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,464,400. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

