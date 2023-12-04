Critical Contrast: ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of ARB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARB alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARB and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB N/A N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems -16.32% -26.26% -12.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB N/A N/A N/A $0.59 35.18 Westport Fuel Systems $305.70 million 0.43 -$32.69 million ($3.05) -2.51

This table compares ARB and Westport Fuel Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARB and Westport Fuel Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB 1 1 0 0 1.50 Westport Fuel Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 124.61%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than ARB.

Summary

ARB beats Westport Fuel Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers. It also offers LINX, a controller that declutters the dashboard and centralizes the command of vehicle accessories by replacing classic switches, gauges, and monitors with one sleek and smart driver interface; and UHF radios, GPS, and reversing cameras. The company serves stockists, vehicle dealers, and various fleet operators, as well as owns and license ARB branded store network. The company has operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom. ARB Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Kilsyth, Australia.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and engages in the light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, and fuel storage activities. The company also provides Westport High Pressure Direct Injection 2.0, a fully integrated LNG fuel systems that enables diesel engines using primarily natural gas fuel to match the power, torque, and fuel economy benefits found in traditional compression ignition engines, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Its products and services are used for passenger cars; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as off-road applications.; and cryogenics and hydrogen applications under the BRC Gas Equipment, Westport HPDI, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, Valtek, AFS, and STAKO brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.