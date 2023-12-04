Critical Contrast: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34% Central Puerto 7.95% 10.26% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AltC Acquisition and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Central Puerto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A Central Puerto $798.06 million 1.49 $146.61 million $0.35 22.43

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Puerto beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

