Critical Contrast: Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) & BowFlex (NYSE:NLS)

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Ning and BowFlex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -4.77 BowFlex $286.77 million 0.10 -$105.40 million ($1.57) -0.52

Li Ning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex. Li Ning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BowFlex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.9% of Li Ning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of BowFlex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Li Ning and BowFlex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 0 0 0 0 N/A BowFlex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -18.32% -74.35% -29.04%

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides administrative and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BowFlex

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

