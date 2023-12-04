CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,165.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,243,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.3% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

