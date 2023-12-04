Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald R. Ratajczak Buys 6,900 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 24,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

