Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Crown stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

