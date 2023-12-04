Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

