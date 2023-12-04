Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Cryo-Cell International Price Performance
Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.35. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 324.93%.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
