Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.35. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 324.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

