CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Set at C$14.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.84%.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.