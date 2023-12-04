CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Set at C$14.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.21.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.