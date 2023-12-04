Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.9 %

CFR stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

